Baby Cousins Born on the Same Day at Methodist Mansfield

Two baby girl cousins were born at the same hospital on the same day in Mansfield

By Hannah Jones

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Two baby cousins were born on Tuesday at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Marley McKenzie and Layla Lopez were born at the same hospital on the same day. They were even delivered by the same doctor, Dr. Carolyn Kollar. 

Marley’s dad, Jacob McKenzie, and Layla’s mom, Jennifer Lopez, are siblings.

Layla’s dad also has a cousin who gave birth to a baby boy at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Tuesday as well.

December 4 will be a big day for the cousins in this extended family. 

