Authorities Search for Texas Man at Grand Teton National Park

Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen on Thursday.

Park officials identified the missing man as Jared Hembree, 26, and said he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Park police received a call from someone worried about Hembree's welfare based on an interaction with him outside the park's eastern boundary. His vehicle was found at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Rangers searched Friday with deputies and a Teton County search and rescue team. Searchers were helped by the Civil Air Patrol, a helicopter and dog teams.

Anyone with information about Hembree's whereabouts is asked to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Gabby Petito disappeared in August in the park during a road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie. After a search that received national attention, her body was found last month and an autopsy determined she was strangled.

Laundrie returned to Florida and later went missing. His remains, which were found in a nature preserve there, were identified Thursday.

In June, 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin went missing after he went hiking at the park. Despite an extensive search, he has not been found.