Attorney, Art Dealers Team Up to Support Emerging Black Artists in Dallas

A Dallas attorney and the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas are teaming up to launch a new art contest to support up and coming Black artists living or working in the city.

Thomas Maddrey, founder and managing member of Maddrey PLLC, and CADD are creating the CADD x Maddrey PLLC Artist Prize.

It will support Black artists who are not represented by a gallery. Artists can apply online to compete to win $5,000, legal mentoring and a solo exhibition.

To be eligible, artists must live or work in Dallas.

Maddrey said the idea for the contest came after nationwide protests against racial injustice.

“I was speaking with CADD earlier this year and it was clear, after the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, that there was a significant need to examine all the parts of the world that appeared on the news, and also the art world,” Maddrey said.

Thomas Maddrey

The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.

The group has not said when the winner will be announced.

The 2020 recipient will be selected by distinguished jurors Vivian Crockett, curator of contemporary art at the Dallas Museum of Art, and Lise Ragbir, director of art galleries at Black studies, at the University of Texas.