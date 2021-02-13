At Least 20 Displaced After Northeast Dallas Apartment Fire

At least 20 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas Saturday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire happened at about 3:17 p.m. at LaVita on Lovers Lane apartments in the 6600 block of E. Lovers Lane, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said smoke was coming from a second-floor unit when firefighters arrived and the fire had already spread into the attack.

About 70 firefighters worked the blaze, which was extinguished around 5 p.m., officials said.

Fire officials said seven of the eight units in the building in which the fire started were damaged by either fire, smoke or water.

Property managers were working to place some of the displaced residents in vacant apartments in the same complex, officials said. The Red Cross is also assisting with needs of those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire had not been determined Saturday, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.