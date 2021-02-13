Dallas

At Least 20 Displaced After Northeast Dallas Apartment Fire

No injuries were reported, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue

NBC 5 News

At least 20 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas Saturday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire happened at about 3:17 p.m. at LaVita on Lovers Lane apartments in the 6600 block of E. Lovers Lane, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said smoke was coming from a second-floor unit when firefighters arrived and the fire had already spread into the attack.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 Feb 11

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

About 70 firefighters worked the blaze, which was extinguished around 5 p.m., officials said.

Fire officials said seven of the eight units in the building in which the fire started were damaged by either fire, smoke or water.

Property managers were working to place some of the displaced residents in vacant apartments in the same complex, officials said. The Red Cross is also assisting with needs of those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire had not been determined Saturday, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us