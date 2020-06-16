Arrest Made in Homicide on Crosswood Lane

A suspect in the homicide on Crosswood Lane, Brad Robertson, a 19-year-old man, was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail, where he was later released on bond.

Robertson's bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.

On June 13, at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the 6000 block of Crosswood Lane. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Ambra Brown, a 39-year-old black female, who had suffered from gunshot wounds. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue.

Witnesses reported that the victim and the suspect, who reside together, got into an argument and the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff.