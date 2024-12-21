Arrest eases frustration over man accused of terrorizing women in downtown Dallas

A man is behind bars, accused of terrorizing women in downtown Dallas.

Multiple women have come forward about frightening encounters with Cody Burkett and expressed frustration at response from law enforcement.

As of Friday, Burkett remains in jail accused of assault causing bodily injury in the latest case against him.

NBC 5 began investigating complaints on Tuesday, interviewing Lee Anne Lewis, a longtime downtown resident who owns City Tavern.

She says she was attacked by the ‘known troublemaker’ on Sunday.

“As I passed him, I thought I was in the clear and then all of a sudden from behind he comes up and grabs me and starts just talking gibberish in my ear,” Lewis said. “I was able to duck away from him and I said some things and then he started coming back toward me so I pulled out my mace …and then he just gave me that dead stare and just like went back into the parking garage.”

Lewis walked to the tavern and told her husband what happened.

She says he called Downtown Dallas Inc. security patrol and 911.

She’s still not sure why a Dallas city marshal responded instead of police.

While Burkett was detained, as seen in cell phone video shared by Lewis, she says she was stunned by what the responding Dallas city marshal told her.

“Was like, unfortunately, he can't hold him, ‘He's got multiple warrants in Fort Worth, but they won't come pick him up so after you guys leave, I have to let him go,’” she said.

Fort Worth Municipal Court confirmed Burkett has three active low-level citation warrants for disorderly conduct and assault by threat.

NBC 5 also found a conviction and jail sentence for a 2022 case where Burkett reportedly threatened three people with scissors in Fort Worth.

Still, Dallas released him and the very next day, another woman reported an attack along Main Street.

The woman told Dallas Police that a man later identified as Burkett "pushed her to the ground with his hands" and "causing her to suffer an injury to her left elbow."

Security video led to his arrest on Tuesday, shortly after NBC 5 spotted him downtown.

The 32-year-old, whose address is listed as a homeless shelter downtown, was jailed on assault causing injury, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Lewis expressed frustration with the seeming lack of action regarding the suspect.

NBC 5 asked Downtown Dallas Inc. about the incident, the suspect and what is being done to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We started figuring out who is this guy, where is this happening and creating kind of a timeline,” said DDI’s President and CEO Jennifer Scripps. “We started monitoring the situation, we figured out who he was, we recognized his record and the moment we could is the moment he was caught.”

One of the challenges authorities encountered was searching out potential victims who did not come forward at the time of their attacks.

Scripps says they have worked closely with police and have made great strides in downtown safety since September.

DDI patrols are out seven days a week. DPD, she says has also increased patrols.

DDI has also managed to rehouse 150 unsheltered individuals and continue offering services to anyone willing to accept help.

Scripps acknowledges the difficulty faced in this particular case because the subject’s active warrants were for low-level offenses, but she says they are working to ensure no one else is victimized.

“We need to make a complete record of this individual’s complaints so that way we can tell our partners at the county with the jail and DA’s office the full extent of what we’ve been dealing with,” she said.

This full picture also includes a November 5 case where Burkett was accused of grabbing and shaking a third woman downtown.

On Tuesday, Lewis expressed frustration.

"What is it going to take, until someone's really, really hurt?” she asked.