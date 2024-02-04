Armed break-in leads to officer-involved shooting in Haltom City, 1 arrested

A Haltom City Police officer is on administrative leave, and a man is behind bars after an attempted break-in at an apartment complex led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, officers received a call around 7 a.m. about an armed person trying to break into an apartment in the 2000 block of Dayton Street.

When police arrived at the Spanish Square Apartments, they learned the burglar succeeded in getting into the apartment, but there was a "struggle" between the intruder and the residents.

Haltom City Police said the officers at the scene ran into the armed burglar, who was aiming a gun at them. An officer with the department fired their weapon, but no one was injured.

The intruder, whose name has been revealed, was taken into custody without incident.

The police department said due to standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, the officer who fired their weapon was placed on leave.

The incident is still under investigation.