Arlington

Arlington's New Chief of Police Al Jones Sworn In, Takes Oath

Police chief Al Jones's private ceremony was attended by his family

Arlington Police Department

The Arlington Police Department's new chief of police is now in uniform after being sworn in and taking the oath in a private ceremony Thursday.

Police chief Al Jones's private ceremony was attended by his family.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Jones said that he is "looking forward to the opportunities ahead where we will work together collectively, to accomplish great things."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Health 23 mins ago

When It's Safe For Your Child To Return To Sports After COVID-19

In the tweet, Jones said that he had completed his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification.

Jones attended a funeral in a suit instead of a uniform on Feb. 23. At the time, Chris Cook, lieutenant commander overseeing the media relations, said that Jones was working to complete his certification and hoped to have it completed within 30 days or sooner.

Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, began as Arlington's chief of police on Jan. 11.  

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us