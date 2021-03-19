Arlington's New Chief of Police Al Jones Sworn In, Takes Oath

The Arlington Police Department's new chief of police is now in uniform after being sworn in and taking the oath in a private ceremony Thursday.

Police chief Al Jones's private ceremony was attended by his family.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Jones said that he is "looking forward to the opportunities ahead where we will work together collectively, to accomplish great things."

In the tweet, Jones said that he had completed his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification.

Jones attended a funeral in a suit instead of a uniform on Feb. 23. At the time, Chris Cook, lieutenant commander overseeing the media relations, said that Jones was working to complete his certification and hoped to have it completed within 30 days or sooner.

Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, began as Arlington's chief of police on Jan. 11.