Woman dies after being struck in Arlington grocery store parking lot

Driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid

By NBCDFW Staff

A 62-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in an Arlington grocery store parking lot, according to police.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday, April 3 around 3:42 p.m. in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 2300 block of SE Green Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators believe a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling south in the parking lot towards the store entrance, came to a stop near the end of the row, then turned eastbound.

As the driver turned, the vehicle struck the woman who had just left the store and was walking into the parking lot.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped and rendered aid to the woman. He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to this incident, according to Arlington police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.

