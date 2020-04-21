Arlington

Arlington Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault Following Road Rage Incident

By Hannah Jones

Arlington Police Department

Diamond Worlds is charged with aggravated assault following a road rage incident

A woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident in North Arlington on Sunday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Forest Point Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. regarding a road rage incident.

Police said the victim told officers that a female suspect had been driving through the complex, swerving and slamming on her brakes.

The victim said they got in a verbal altercation with the suspect, who then displayed a handgun, police said.

Police said the victim described the weapon, which ultimately matched the gun later seized by the officers.

The suspect, Diamond Worlds, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

