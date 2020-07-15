Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes in Ten Locations

The City of Arlington will be spraying for mosquitoes in ten locations after nine mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Spraying will be done in the following locations on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Saddle Ridge Road at Yacht Club Drive

East Abram Street at New York Avenue

West Arkansas Lane at Lakewood Drive

Westwood Drive at Findlay Drive

Eden Road at West Lynn Creek Drive

Yaupon Drive at Green Oaks Boulevard

Caliente Drive at Commander Court

Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

Melbourne Drive at Sarah Drive

The city of Pantego also confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample in an area bordering the City of Arlington, leading to the spraying in Melbourne Drive to Sarah Drive.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites