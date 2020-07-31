Arlington

Arlington Teenager Injured in Shooting on Thursday Night

The incident occurred near 5800 Caprock Drive at approximately 7:06 p.m.

An Arlington teenager is injured after a shooting on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred near 5800 Caprock Drive at approximately 7:06 p.m.

Police said a teenage male was riding his bike near Cravens Park when he was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition, police said.

According to police, the teen said he did not see who fired the shot.

