Arlington Teenager Injured in Shooting on Thursday Night

An Arlington teenager is injured after a shooting on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred near 5800 Caprock Drive at approximately 7:06 p.m.

Police said a teenage male was riding his bike near Cravens Park when he was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition, police said.

According to police, the teen said he did not see who fired the shot.