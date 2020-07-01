Arlington Spraying for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Virus Samples

The City of Arlington will be spraying for mosquitoes after three mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

Spraying will be done in the following locations on Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Caliente Drive at Commander Court

Mansfield-Webb Road at Ballweg Road

Forestwood Drive at Arbor Oaks Drive

These areas are being sprayed because there is a confirmed presence of the virus.

The spraying is intended to decrease the virus-infected mosquitos before the weekend when individuals are more likely to be outside.