Arlington puts goats to work to eradicate invasive shrub

With temperatures dipping below freezing, there isn't a lot of landscaping happening in DFW right now, but there is goatscaping.

"So obviously, the goats need to eat, and so we provide them with their food," Arlington Parks and Rec Assistant Director Michael Debrecht said. "What they're eating is what we don't want."

What the City of Arlington doesn't want is privet shrubs, an invasive species that can choke out native post oak trees.

"This is actually from them being here last year," Debrecht said pointing to a sad-looking privet. "So they were able to eat one year and so it only comes back so far. Now they're gonna eat even more and it will only come back very little, and the third year should be almost a full eradication."

300 goats from Open Space Development got right to 'work' as they were off-loaded from their trailer.

'This is our second year to do this," Debrecht said. "The very first year they actually all got out!"

Someone moved a fence and the goats took a little tour through an Arlington neighborhood near Crystal Canyon Natural Area, which turned police officers into goat wranglers. The goats will be back in that area later this month.

"We do it this way because it's also good for the earth," Debrecht said. "So the goats ingest it and it goes back to the earth. Mechanically, it's a little more invasive." Debrecht said. "You can't quite target in on those root systems because you can damage other trees as you go, and then herbicide of course can get in water systems if you're not careful."

The goats are more cost-effective and better for the environment.