Arlington

Arlington Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Darlene Lane on Monday

By Hannah Jones

072714 Arlington PD
Patric Alva, NBC 5 News

Arlington police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run on Monday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Darlene Lane at approximately 2:28 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured person lying in the roadway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 11

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Investigators believe that the victim, a man in his 30's, may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Accident Investigator Cody Townes at 817-459-8603. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us