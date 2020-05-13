Arlington Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Arlington police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run on Monday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Darlene Lane at approximately 2:28 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured person lying in the roadway.

Investigators believe that the victim, a man in his 30's, may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Accident Investigator Cody Townes at 817-459-8603. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.