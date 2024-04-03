An Arlington Police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash in Pantego Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department confirmed to NBC 5 that an Arlington officer was involved in the crash and that the officer was injured and hospitalized. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Further details about the officer's condition have not yet been provided.

Arlington Police said the other driver involved in the crash did stop after the collision. From Texas Sky Ranger, officers were seen investigating a damaged vehicle stopped on a grassy area near the entrance to the Morada Senior Living center. A police motorcycle was upright next to the car on the grass.

There were no confirmed reports of any other injuries, and the crash's cause remains under investigation.

The Town of Pantego said West Park Row Drive was closed Wednesday afternoon between Bowen Road and Mistletoe Lane due to a major crash. The road was reopened to traffic at about 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.