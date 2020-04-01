Arlington Police Looking For Man Involved in Robbery

Arlington investigators are looking for a man that was involved in a store robbery.

The Arlington Police Department posted on their Twitter page they were seeking the public's help after a man was suspected of robbing a Dollar General store.

The incident occurred on March 8. Surveillance photos were released to help identify the man.

We need your help to ID the suspect in a recent armed robbery case.



On March 8, this man went up to a register at a local Dollar General store and acted like he was buying something.



But when the clerk opened the register, he pulled out a gun and demanded money.



(cont) pic.twitter.com/FLTPjazxkc — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 1, 2020

Arlington Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes the person to contact 817-459-5937 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.