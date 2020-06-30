Arlington Police Department Investigating Shooting at Home

Arlington police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

Early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., police arrived at a scene in the 8000 block of Shoshoni Drive in the southeast part of the city where an adult man was found shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined the shooting victim went to the home with a gun and entered the residence. Detectives believe someone else inside the home shot the man during a confrontation.

Investigators say there's an indication the people were involved in a romantic relationship with a woman in the home.

No arrests have been made.