Arlington

Arlington Police Department Investigating Shooting at Home

NBC 5

Arlington police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Arlington police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

Early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., police arrived at a scene in the 8000 block of Shoshoni Drive in the southeast part of the city where an adult man was found shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Garland 9 mins ago

Man Arrested After Firing Gun Into Air, Running Over Police Officer: Garland Police

Investigators determined the shooting victim went to the home with a gun and entered the residence. Detectives believe someone else inside the home shot the man during a confrontation.

Investigators say there's an indication the people were involved in a romantic relationship with a woman in the home.

No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us