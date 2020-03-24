Arlington Memorial Hospital Employees Receive Free Lunch in Act of Gratitude

A man that has a special place in his heart for Arlington Memorial Hospital made sure to take care of those that helped his family years ago.

Matt Crosby's father spent time at Arlington Memorial Hospital while he was battling Leukemia and ultimately lost the fight there.

Crosby wanted to do something special for the employees at AMH so he teamed up with Greg Gardner who is an Arlington restaurant owner to feed those that are on the front lines helping during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crosby's company Peerless Events and Tents and Gardner who owns Grease Monkey provided lunch for the hospital's entire staff.

NBC 5 was told the entire staff cheered when the food arrived.