Doctors will tell you there's no easy fix to losing weight.

Not even the latest trend of using diabetes or obesity medications works for everyone, but it can be done with hard work and the results for an Arlington man, have been life-changing.

Retirement looks and feels a lot different than Doug Jones expected. Six months ago, he was 50 pounds heavier, his diabetes was out of control and he was dealing with depression.

"All I did for the first several months was just eat ," said Jones. "I was sitting at home, weighing all that weight, thinking, 'I don't think I will ever lose weight again.' It was just just a dark place."

He had already been on one of the diabetes medications that have soared in popularity because one of the side effects is significant weight loss.

Desperate, he went to Methodist Mansfield’s weight-loss and wellness center, where he met with family and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Nancy Georgekutty.

"With obesity, you can't just look at it as just a one standard plan for everybody," said Dr. Georgekutty.

She says Jones was missing a key component to losing weight: a complete lifestyle overhaul, that includes nutritional guidance, mental health counseling and physical encouragement.

"Making those lifestyle modifications will absolutely allow any person who's out there to be able to be successful in losing weight," said Georgekutty.

The pounds started shedding with changes like swapping out chips for dried fruit. and regularly walking his dog.

He's still on his medication for diabetes, which is now under control, but the heaviest burden lifted is the mental one.

"The depression is going away. I'm a happy person now because I just have a good future," said Jones.

He says for the first time in 20 years, he felt well enough to decorate his house for Christmas.

Methodist Mansfield’s weight-loss and wellness center opened in May 2022. The program, led by Dr. Georgekutty, continues to offer patients a nonsurgical option to manage their weight.