Arlington man arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation

A 51-year-old Arlington man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation and police are asking the public for any additional information they may have.

Ronnie Goines turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday after the APD Sex Crimes Unit obtained two warrants for his arrest, according to Arlington police.

The warrants are one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

According to police, "an adult female made an outcry that was reported to the department" in June.

Following an investigation, detectives moved forward with filing criminal charges against Goines.

The department says Goines previously served on the City of Arlington’s Unity Council and is a former member of APD’s Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership (ACAPP) program.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (817) 459-5312.