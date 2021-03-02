Arlington ISD's New Band Trailers to Parade Past Entertainment District Landmarks to Their Future Homes

Six new high school band trailers will parade through Arlington's entertainment district on Tuesday before finding new homes in the Arlington ISD.

The parade will take the trailers past AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Globe Life Park, the school district said.

According to Arlington ISD, the new school-branded trailers, designed to carry instruments and gear for each of Arlington's award-winning bands, were funded as part of the $966 million 2019 Bond.

Arlington ISD is a nationally recognized school district for its commitment to the fine arts as students participate in fine arts from kindergarten through graduation, the school district said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The police escort at the parade will begin at 1:50 p.m. and the trailers will arrive at the Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 2 p.m.

The parade will be attended by the Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos and the Director of Fine Arts Dr. Christopher Anderson.

Band directors and drum majors from all six traditional high schools will also be in attendance.