Arlington High School Student Dead After Shooting

Arlington police say a 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot at an apartment complex Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Benge Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

That is where they found the teenager with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

So far, police have not made an arrest.

Arlington Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos released a statement Thursday night, saying "It is with great sadness that I share that one of our students at Arlington High School was fatally shot off campus after school today. The Arlington ISD asks that the community keep the family, classmates and teachers of this student in your thoughts. The Arlington Police Department is leading the investigation and the District will support them with any needed information. Out of respect for the family and the minor status of the student, the Arlington ISD will not release the student’s name this evening. School counselors are preparing to assist students beginning in the morning and continuing for as long as needed.