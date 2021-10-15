Arlington police

Arlington High English Teacher ‘Punched, Kicked' by Student: Police

Student arrested, charged with assault on a public servant, Arlington police say

An Arlington High School student is out on bond after being accused of assaulting a teacher on Tuesday, police say.

According to an Arlington police report, 17-year-old Connor Hughes "punched and kicked" 58-year-old English teacher Chris Pate multiple times.

Police said Pate, a teacher for more than three decades, suffered a visible injury from the attack but released no further details about her condition.

Hughes was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant and was released from the Arlington City Jail on Wednesday after posting a $7,500 bond.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation or said what happened in the moments before the alleged assault took place. The district has not yet released a statement about the incident.

It's not clear if Hughes has obtained an attorney.

