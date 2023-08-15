Arlington firefighters rescue woman, two children from burning home

Arlington firefighters rescued a woman and two children from a house fire on Monday night.

According to officials, a two-story house in the 6000 block of Farmingdale Drive, located near Kennedale on the southwest end of the city, caught fire just after 11 p.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene knowing there were people trapped upstairs.

"The call came from the neighbor first, then the homeowner was on the phone, the one trapped upstairs," said Dep. Chief Todd Gittings. "The guys did a tremendous job, tremendous effort, a lot of manpower to bring three individuals out. They did an excellent job."

The woman and two children were unconscious and taken to a hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition, officials said.

According to officials, there was heavy damage to the garage, front door, and windows of the residence.

Officials said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.