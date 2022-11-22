Annie's Place Expanding to Care for Children of Parkland Employees

A Dallas nonprofit is expanding its mission to help families cover one of their biggest needs, safe and affordable childcare.

Annie's Place, a daycare facility providing free childcare options to parents receiving care at Parkland Hospital, is growing and recently broke ground on an expansion project that will double its size.

The expansion will also provide the nonprofit with more space to care for the children of Parkland employees.

The daycare is operated under the nonprofit Mommies in Need, whose CEO Natalie Boyle told NBC 5 in November 2020 that a survey by Parkland Hospital showed a lack of childcare was the number one reason women missed critical appointments.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The organization started Annie's Place with the mission that parents should never have to choose between taking care of their health and having safe care for their children.

For more information on Annie's Place or Mommies in Need, click here.