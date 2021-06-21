After a 21-year-old man fled from Anna police in a traffic stop, the Anna Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the man, who they said committed aggravated assault on a public servant during his escape.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Anna police said officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of a truck stop for a minor traffic violation.

According to released bodycam footage, while conducting the stop, officers asked Joshua Draine, 21, and an unnamed man detained to "just turn around real quick" and kept repeating the instruction to turn around.

It's unclear why the officers asked the two men to turn around.

In the video, it appears a different officer starts to push Draine onto the hood of the vehicle when he runs. In a brief ensuing struggle, Draine appeared to push the officer away after the officer grabbed his shirt.

Another officer, whose bodycam footage was released, pulled out his stun-gun and attempted to tase Draine.

The 21-year-old then ran and went into another vehicle, which is when the 27 seconds of bodycam footage ends.

According to Anna police, Draine then led the officers on a short pursuit that ended in a traffic crash near County Road 937 and Farm-to-Market Road 455.

He fled on foot, police said, and officers did not find him after searching the area.

Anna Police released a statement Monday saying a warrant was obtained for Draine's arrest and identified Draine from Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the statement, he faces charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant, with other charges pending.

Anna police described Draine as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Anna police at 972-547-5350.