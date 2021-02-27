The American Rodeo Kicks Off in North Texas

The American Rodeo is back in North Texas with 11 days of events in Arlington and Fort Worth leading up to the finals.

The semifinals will be held at the Cowtown Coliseum and finalists will compete March 6 and 7 at AT&T Stadium for the chance to walk away with $1 million.

"There are over 4,550 competitors who have competed over the past year to make it to the American Rodeo and we have 1,600 competitors from all over the U.S. who are now in Fort Worth competing over the next several days for their chance to become rodeo's next millionaire," said rodeo CEO Randy Bernard in a written statement.

Bernard called finals the "richest weekend in western sports."

Taylor Earnhardt-Putnam, Kaleb Driggers, Tyler Pearson, Jacob Crawly, Sterling Crawly, Wade Sundell and the competition's youngest qualifier, 7-year-old Charlie Raye Sohrt, are all competing in the upcoming week.

Competitions include Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Steer Wrestling.

Rodeo attendees at the Fort Worth Stockyards will also have access to food and other entertainment as they watch the competition advance.

"There is no shortage of things to do safely and see in the Fort Worth Stockyards during the rodeo."

There will be a watch party and live coverage of events as well as food trucks, live music, yard games and roping demonstrations at the Fort Worth Stockyards, according to Raquel Gottsch, the CEO of The Cowboy Channel.

Upcoming performances at the American Rodeo Fanzone and Cowboy Channel Tailgate Party include the following:

Mikayla Lane, Saturday, Feb. 27

Jon Stork, Sunday, Feb. 28

Bubba Bellin, Monday, March 1

Skylar Payne, Tuesday, March 2

Garrett Bradford, Wednesday, March 3

Ross Cooper, Thursday, March 4

Katy Keenie, Friday, March 5

Coffey Anderson, Saturday, March 6

Tickets may be purchased here. Visit the American Rodeo website for more information and schedules.