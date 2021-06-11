American Airlines to Retire Inflight Publication American Way

American Airlines will retire its inflight publication, American Way, at the end of the month.

The inflight magazine that's been published since 1966 and it provides cultural, lifestyle, or travel-related feature articles.

The magazine will retire at the end of June 2021, but customers will have other entertaining options during their journeys thanks to free inflight entertainment,

The Fort Worth-based airline said the last issue of American Way, published by global travel media company Ink, is on planes now.

American said the airline has been focused on enhancing its inflight offerings to give customers more content options.

Inflight offerings include a library of up to 600 movies and TV shows, a collection of more than 150 creative, productivity, or language classes, and a wide range of kids’ content with new releases and classics.

Live music and concert performances from top venues like Austin City Limits and meditation and relaxation exercises from Calm are also available on American Airlines flights.

Customers can stream on their phone, tablet, or laptop, the airline said.

By retiring the inflight magazine, American Airlines will also eliminate some paper waste and reduce weight on the aircraft.