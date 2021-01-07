AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Suspends Alcohol Service on Flights to and From the DC-Area

The move comes after the Association of Professional Flight Attendants expressed concern about recent politically-motivated incidents onboard passenger aircraft

NBC 5 News

American Airlines has suspended alcohol service on flights to and from the Washington, D.C.-area through Thursday night and says it will continue to monitor the situation.

"At American, safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air," the airlines said in a statement.

The airline already stopped serving alcohol in the main cabin on flights under 2,200 miles because of COVID-19 but has now extended the ban.

American said it has also increased staffing at DC-area airports as a precautionary measure.

business 16 hours ago

Flight Attendant Union Wants Pro-Trump Rioters Barred From Flights

Trump supporters 20 hours ago

Trump Supporters, Other Passengers Get Into Shouting Match on Flight From Dallas to DC

On Tuesday night, supporters of President Donald Trump got into an angry shouting match with other passengers on AA flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after it landed at Dulles International Airport.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night after American's flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and was taxiing to the gate.

A “Trump 2020” logo was projected on the cabin ceiling and walls and yelling between passengers ensued. A flight attendant intervened, telling one passenger in the aisle to sit down.

American said law enforcement was not called, and that passengers deplaned and dispersed without further incident.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports the country's largest flight attendant unions are expressing concerns about politically-motivated disruptions on flights and calling for zero tolerance for such incidents.

Interfering with the duties of a flight crew member is against the law and unruly passengers can be fined $25,000.

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us