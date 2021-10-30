American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Weather, Staffing Shortages

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend, with high concentrations of flight disruptions at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the airline canceled 463 flights, or 18% of its mainline operation, on Saturday. An additional 291 flights were delayed.

American Airlines canceled 342 flights on Friday and 737 were delayed.

As of Saturday afternoon, an additional 287 flights were canceled for Sunday.

According to a letter shared by American Airlines, the cancellations were caused in part by severe weather that hit North Texas this week.

"This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW, with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half," American Airlines said.

The airline was only able to use two runways at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport instead of the usual five to handle their operation, American said.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airline said. "To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights."

According to American Airlines, most of the customers impacted by the flight cancellations are being rebooked the same day.

The airline said that team members anticipate getting through this irregular operational period "quickly with the start of a new month."