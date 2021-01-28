AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Affiliate Grounds Planes for Inspections

By The Associated Press

Envoy Air American Eagle
EnvoyAir.com

An American Airlines subsidiary grounded most of its planes Thursday to conduct overdue inspections of bolts that secure doors on the nose gear.

The grounding affected two models of Bombardier regional jets operated by PSA Airlines, which operates flights under the American Eagle name. PSA has 130 of the planes, and all but a few were grounded, according to American.

American said it is working with PSA and the Federal Aviation Administration to fix the issue. It said a few of the planes have returned to service but gave no precise numbers and did not offer a timetable for finishing inspections on the remaining planes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccination 23 mins ago

Expert: Pharmacies Will Be Integral Part of Vaccine Rollout, Allocation and Supply Remain Challenges

Tracking site FlightAware.com said 200 PSA flights were canceled by midafternoon Eastern time. American said it was trying to arrange new flights for displaced customers.

PSA is based in Dayton, Ohio, and operates many American Eagle flights in the eastern United States including at American's hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. American is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us