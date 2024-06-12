Airlines

American Airlines adds new service to Mexico from DFW Airport

Service to Veracruz marks the airline's 26th nonstop flight to Mexico from DFW Airport

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

American Airlines announced it is adding a new service to Veracruz, Mexico from DFW Airport.

The first flight took off for the Veracruz destination Wednesday morning, adding to its services to Mexico.

After recently inaugurating daily service to Tulum (TQO) from DFW, Veracruz marks the airline’s 26th nonstop route to Mexico from DFW in 2024.

American now offers service to more than 50 international destinations directly from North Texas.

Daily flights to Veracruz will operate year-round.

Click here for more information on flights.

