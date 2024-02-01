AMBER Alert canceled for 10-year-old boy from Little Elm: Police

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Little Elm.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, the child was last seen at 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said he was lase seen walking out of the Alta 380 apartment complex at 26535 E. University Drive heading south on foot.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, police announced that the child had been found safe.