AMBER Alert canceled for 10-year-old boy from Little Elm: Police

By Hannah Jones

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Little Elm.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, the child was last seen at 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said he was lase seen walking out of the Alta 380 apartment complex at 26535 E. University Drive heading south on foot.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, police announced that the child had been found safe.

