Altercation at Fort Worth Motel Leads to Fatal Shooting: Police

Fort Worth police responded to a fatal shooting at motel

Ambulance at the scene of fatal motel shooting.

One person was fatally shot early Sunday after an altercation at a motel, Fort Worth police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Police said two males got into an altercation inside a room. One of the people shot the other fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter and no arrests have been made.

