Altercation at Fort Worth Motel Leads to Fatal Shooting: Police

One person was fatally shot early Sunday after an altercation at a motel, Fort Worth police say.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of East Lancaster Avenue.
Police said two males got into an altercation inside a room. One of the people shot the other fled.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter and no arrests have been made.