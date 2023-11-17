All aboard! The Trains at NorthPark are back

The Trains at NorthPark are back for the 2023-24 holiday season.

The trains have been in Dallas for the past 36 years, and at NorthPark Center for the past 25 years.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to help families receive housing and meals at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) of Dallas. RMH averages 70 families a night, with all 89 rooms available this year, according to Chief Development Officer Anyika Herod.

"There are no fundraisers like Trains," Herod said. "It's really the only kind in the Ronald McDonald House system."

Herod used to bring her son, now 22-years-old, to the trains when he was younger. This is Herod's first year with RMH, and she says it's a "full-circle moment."

The trains feature 1,600 feet of train tracks with features like the Golden Gate Bridge, Grand Central Station and the Dallas Skyline.

Betty Cooper, a volunteer for RMH for four years, says her favorite part of working the trains is seeing the kids eyes light up.

Another volunteer, Patti Burns, shares that sentiment. She emphasizes the happiness of seeing kids with joy and delight on their faces.

There are more than 50,000 visitors each year, according to their website.

You can visit the trains from now until Jan. 5 and purchase tickets ahead of time here. The exhibit is located in a new location on the first floor adjacent to Macy's and Santa.

The Trains at NorthPark

Now – January 5, 2024

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

NorthPark Center – First Floor Adjacent to Macy's and Santa

8687 North Central Expwy. Dallas, TX 75225

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are sponsors of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas for The Trains at NorthPark.