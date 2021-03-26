Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth Asks Community for Help Supporting Its Families

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth is asking the community for help as the organization works to care for and support the needs of medically and mentally fragile families.

One year into the pandemic, the nonprofit has greater needs than ever before, RMHFW said.

Ronald McDonald House representatives said they anticipate a $100,000 budget impact because they cannot bring back volunteers to help feed our families.

Volunteer meal groups typically provide food and prepare and serve meals to the families cared for by Ronald McDonald House.

All volunteer programs remain suspended and major special events are canceled, causing strain on the organization's budget amid the ongoing pandemic, RMHFW said.

According to RMHFW, February's winter storm also caused an outlay of thousands of dollars for repairs due to a burst fire sprinkler pipe.

RMHFW said that thanks to the organization's supporters, the nonprofit was able to serve more then 1,200 families in 2020. Now, in 2021, the organization is in need of support from the Fort Worth community.

The nonprofit is celebrating 40 years of keeping families together during times of medical crisis, and support during this year will ensure that no part of the program suffers due to continued impact of extraordinary circumstances, RMHFW said.

Donors who would like to make a contribution to Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth during this year can donate online at www.rmhfw.org.