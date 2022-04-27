Airline Ticket Prices on the Rise, Cheap Flights Harder to Find

Travel is back, but airline tickets aren’t quite what travelers remember.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, ticket costs for the upcoming summer travel season have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels from 2019, and airline executives are hinting that more price hikes could be ahead.

Round-trip tickets this summer out of DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are 29% higher than they were during the same period in 2019, and flying to hot summer destinations such as Chicago and Las Vegas is 80% pricier, according to travel company Hopper.

That’s just the beginning of where airfares could be headed as passengers flood airports and airlines push prices higher to compensate for elevated gas prices, rising labor costs and a shortage of pilots that’s limiting the number of flights.

