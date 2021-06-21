Addison Kaboom Town! Sold Out, Here's How to Still See the Popular Fireworks Show

Tickets for the annual Kaboom Town! Fourth of July celebration in Addison Circle Park are officially sold out, but that doesn't mean you can't get in and see the show.

If you still want to see one of the top-ranked fireworks displays in the country, there are a few things you can do to secure a decent viewing spot.

First, if you really, really want to be in the grass inside Addison Circle Park, you can get six free tickets with the purchase of a Kaboom Town! hotel package.

The hotel deal not only comes with the room, but six guaranteed tickets and a complementary blanket for the lawn. There are special hotel rates available as well. Those details are here.

If you don't want the hotel room and the seat inside the park, there are several locations nearby hosting watch parties. The watch parties vary by location and can be anything from a parking lot party to a more organized event with live music, food specials and more. A listing of those watch parties can be found here.

If you're watching the show on your own from some other location, tune your radio to STAR 102.1-FM to hear the fireworks music simulcast.

If you can't make it in person, the fireworks display will be livestreamed on the Town of Addison's YouTube Channel.

Addison Kaboom Town! is Saturday, July 3. The inaugural Freedom Flyover, featuring historic warbirds from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum as well as other specialty aircraft flying in formation over Addison, kicks off the event at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins two hours later at 9:30 p.m.