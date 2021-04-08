Addison After Dark Hosts Fun Event Dedicated to Selena Quintanilla

The Queen of Tejano Music, otherwise known as Selena Quintanilla would've been 50-years-old Friday, April 17, so the Town of Addison is taking the opportunity to celebrate the late singer's life in an event called FIESTA NOCHE.

FIESTA NOCHE is the City's April Addison After Dark event and will be free with live music, fun contests, and food trucks.

There will be performances by Bidi Bidi Banda, the Ballet Folklorico and the Mexican Mercado.

Attendees can also attend dance lessons, participate in Selena look-alike contests, in between bites of tacos and sips of sangria from Holy Frijole, America's Finest Beverage Catering, and The Hot Potato.

The night will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. at 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001.

Health and safety precautions will be taken to keep residents safe including recommended face coverings, social distance markers on the ground, hand sanitizer, and constant cleaning of high touch services.

