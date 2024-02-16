Active shooter defense is becoming big business in Texas. Experts ask if it's paying off

Underneath a sprawling oak tree, a dozen men lay empty pistols and shotguns on wooden tables, barrels pointed at cardboard targets down a sun-scorched grass field.

At the northern edge of Dallas-Fort Worth, off U.S. 377 in unincorporated Krugerville, William Chadwick faces the line of men. The head instructor and trainer at the Christian Security Institute asks if the weapons are empty. The men bark back, “Yes.” Is there a medic? “Yes.” Safety kits? “Yes.” Is there an ordained member?

Little Elm Pastor John Wolfe raises his hand. The men bow their heads.

“God, we pray that we never have to use this training,” Wolfe begins. “But if we do, God, may you be with us...”

The dozen men are completing or renewing their firearm certification, the final step of state-recognized training that allows the churchgoers to serve as armed, plain-clothed, private security at their churches. The process takes up to six days.

