Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah Announces Resignation

Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced Wednesday that he is resigning effective Oct. 1, the office said.

Shah became U.S. attorney for the district, which covers 100 counties and about 8 million residents, after the departure of former U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in January.

Among the cases that Shah’s team prosecuted were those involving developer Ruel Hamilton, convicted of bribing former Dallas City Council members Dwaine Caraway and Carolyn Davis to vote in favor of his low-income apartment projects; a Wichita Falls man who plotted to blow up an Amazon Web Services data center in Virginia; a Fort Worth doctor convicted of running an $18 million “pill mill” operation; and the owner of a Dallas-area trade school found guilty of defrauding Veterans Affairs of about $70 million.

