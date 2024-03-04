After landing in Frisco in 2023 with Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks as hosts, country music’s oldest awards show has set a date for its return to The Star.

The Academy of Country Music on Monday announced May 16, 2024, as the big day. That’s when celebrities, musicians and the yet-to-be announced hosts will crowd into the Ford Center at the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys for what’s dubbed “country music’s biggest party.”

“Frisco, Texas and The Star District proved to be the perfect new home,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring ACM Awards week to life again at the home of America’s Team.”

“We all experienced first-hand last year what a perfect fit the Academy of Country Music Awards are with Ford Center at The Star, not only inside for the show, but out and around The Star District and Frisco as well,” Jerry Jones added in a statement of his own. “The stars of country music shine very brightly here in Texas, and we’re honored to be the home of this amazing celebration once again.”

