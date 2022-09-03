Abbott, TxDOT Announce 85 Billion Dollar Transportation Plan

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation have announced a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan, the department announced in a press release.

The Unified Transportation Program is set to improve transportation safety, dissolve congestion, connect rural spots and preserve roadways.

"The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected," Abbott said. "TxDOT's 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state's infrastructure and booming economy."

An additional $32 billion will also into routine maintenance contracts and project development such as planning, professional engineering and more, covering more than 7,000 transportation projects.

Many of the planned projects in the plan are segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list. Many of the projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portioned funds from oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and more to the state highway fund.

Over $10 billion will cover areas of North Texas including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties. New authorizations in the Dallas District plan include:

Dallas County: Interstate 30 corridor improvements between Interstate 635 and Bass Pro Drive in Garland. The cost is an estimated $177 million project with an estimated let date range of FY 2027-2032.

Dallas County: US 80 widening in Mesquite from east of Town East Boulevard to the east of Gus Thomasson Road. The cost is an estimated $46.7 million project with an estimated let date range of FY 2027-2032.