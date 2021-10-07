AAA Texas, Law Enforcement, Families Seek Illegal Street Racing End

AAA Texas is joining forces with several law enforcement agencies and organizations in an effort to bring an end to dangerous and deadly street racing, street takeover events and stunt driving in public streets.

Thursday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the Dallas Police Department’s Street Racing Task Force and family members of people who have died in accidents related to street racing will make a plea to stop the illegal activity.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“Racing in non-designated areas such as public roadways can be deadly for participants, spectators, and all road users, including other drivers, passengers, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” AAA said in a press release.

According to AAA, even modestly higher speeds at the time of a crash dramatically increases the chances of severe injury and death.

The group called illegal street racing “speeding on steroids” with speed-related crashes up 15% statewide from the prior year.

In Texas, the penalty for those convicted of illegal street racing was increased to include a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail. The new law also allows police to confiscate a driver's vehicle if the driver is a repeat offender, intoxicated or causes injury or death.