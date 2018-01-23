Days after Dallas' city manager fired a warning shot across the fender of the bike-share companies cluttering up the city's sidewalks, we get word of yet another rental service eyeing Dallas.

This one vows it's a different breed of bike-share — a cross between the docked system Dallas originally wanted but could not afford and the brightly colored free-for-alls lining sidewalks between downtown and Uptown, Lower Greenville and the Cedars. The new bike-share company won't allow riders to ditch their buck-an-hour rent-a-rides just anywhere. Bikes will only be considered returned when they're locked to a "fixed object" — like, say, a bike rack or a parking meter.

Read more here from our media partner, The Dallas Morning News.

