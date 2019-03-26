Wylie Family Finds Fossils Dating Back 65 Million Years

A family in Collin County made a fascinating find last month when they discovered fossils from an animal that lived more than 65 million years ago.

The Mosasaur remains were discovered along the banks of Lavon Lake by Tana Trent and her 11-year-old daughter Landry.

"Whenever we find something interesting, it just pings and I'm like wow!" Landry Trent said.

The family of amateur explorers has made major discoveries in recent years.

All Charges Dropped Against 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett

Cook County prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett in a stunning development. Prosecutors charged Smollett with filing a false police report following an alleged racist and homophobic attack by two men late January. (Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019)

Tana and another daughter, Conoly, found more than a dozen fossils in 2017.

Then last month, two years to the day from the previous find, a set of small bones turned out to be an even bigger discovery.

"It's so amazing to just us, a regular family, to find something so extraordinary," Landry Trent said.

The fossils are from a Mosasaur, a marine lizard that SMU professor Mike Polcyn said roamed the earth and seas for 35 million years.

Polcyn has studied Mosasaurs for decades.

Right now, his discoveries are on display in the Smithsonian.

"Every find is significant," he said.

But what makes the Trent's find, now preserved in a cast, so significant is that it reveals new elements of the Mosasaurs limbs that Polcyn said were previously unknown.

"Every-day people, citizens, scientists, can contribute so significant to this area," Polycn said.

The discovery has resulted in days of digging.

Last week, Polcyn and his team found the skull, backbone, vertebrae and limbs of a mosasaur that alive, looked similar to a killer whale.

Polcyn said much of North Texas was underwater during the days the Monasaur was alive, the reason the fossils were found at the lake which was created in the 1950’s.

AG Barr Says Mueller Probe Found No Russia Conspiracy

House Democrats are calling for the release of the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller, after a four-page summary from Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr say Mueller's team found no evidence of conspiracy between Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election season. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

"We're sitting on some really neat historical items and it is here and our message is, get out, get your families out, look at the ground," Tana Trent said.

If you find fossils, Polcyn said don't touch them, and notify the Army Corp of Engineers.