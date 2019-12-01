Shondrea Ford, 26, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes of the Chisholm Trail Parkway at about 1:30 a.m.

A suspected drunken driver was arrested following a wrong-way crash early Sunday on the Chisholm Trail Parkway, officials said.

Shondrea Ford, 26, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes of the Chisholm Trail Parkway at about 1:30 a.m. A truck tractor saw the Equinox and tried to take evasive action, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two vehicles collided just north of Sycamore School Road. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured. Ford was checked by EMS and released, officials said.

Ford was taken into custody and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Her bail has been set at $500.

DPS officials said preliminary information indicated Ford entered the toll road at McPherson Boulevard and continued for about 1 ½ miles before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.