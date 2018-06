Dallas police say a wrong-way driver caused a four-vehicle crash that closed a portion of US-75 late Wednesday night. (Published 41 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Dallas police say a wrong-way driver caused a four-vehicle crash that closed a portion of US-75 late Wednesday night.



According to police, a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of US-75 collided with other vehicles near the Caruth Haven Lane overpass.

The wrong-way driver ran away before police arrived.



One person was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

As Hurricane Season Opens, Some In Puerto Rico Already Without Power

Nine months after Hurricane Maria, some Puerto Rican communities enter enter the new hurricane season without power and dealing with water shortages. (Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018)

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.