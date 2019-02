World War II veteran "Joe Cuba" is turning 100 in a little more than a week and he has just one birthday wish -- to receive 100 birthday cards. (Published 42 minutes ago)

World War II Vet Asks For One Birthday Wish

World War II veteran "Joe Cuba" is turning 100 in a little more than a week and he has just one birthday wish -- to receive 100 birthday cards.

If you'd like to help Joe's birthday wish come true, his address is:

Joe Cuba

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

918 Midwestern Parkway

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Just mail it in time for March 2, his big centennial celebration.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett